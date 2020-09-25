For the Love of God, Do Not Listen to Tory Lanez’s New Album DAYSTAR

Photo: Getty Images

What do you call that thing where someone who allegedly shoots a woman and then uses that incident of gun violence to promote his music? Disgraced rapper Tory Star took to social media on Thursday, September 24, and insinuated that he would be addressing the credible allegations that he shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion this summer as she was exiting his vehicle. “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” wrote Lanez in a tweet. Until this point, the “Say It” rapper has stayed fairly silent on the incident, only speaking up to defend his streaming count, which plummeted after Megan took to Instagram Live to publicly say that Lanez shot her in the foot after Kylie Jenner’s pool party. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested at the crime scene for carrying a concealed weapon. The incident is currently under investigation by the LAPD and Lanez could face a felony assault charge.

However when 9 PM PST rolled around, Lanez did not share his side of the story, clarify what happened, or apologize to Megan, but rather used that moment to plug his latest album DAYSTAR - a 17 track album, in which he maintains his innocence. “There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….,” Lanez tweeted. The internet was rightfully upset that the rapper used the incident Megan Thee Stallion to promote his new album, DAYSTAR, prompting many hip hop fans to boycott the album and stream Megan Thee Stallion’s SUGA which she dropped this March instead. If you must listen to DAYSTAR it’s apparently streaming on all platforms and Soundcloud, but if you’re a real hottie you’ll skip that mess entirely and stream Megan Thee Stallion’s SUGA.

To my fans ... I’m sorry for my silence .... but respectfully .. I got time today ...... 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ..... I said all I could say on this ... ALL PLATFORMS ... ..... #DAYSTAR ... I’ll be back to y’all soon .... respectfully .... pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

So Megan Thee Stallion gets recognized as one of the most influential women by Time Magazine and this elf has decided to come out of his tree from making cookies to discuss “what happened” — F E L I N E (@clearwatersss) September 24, 2020

tory using megan’s trauma to sell music,, y’all better not click on that damn album and fall for it pic.twitter.com/THTKNwg5Ul — val☆⁷ (@NEGR0SWAN) September 25, 2020