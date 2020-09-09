Tory Lanez Texted Megan Thee Stallion “Sorry” After Shooting

Photo: WireImage

Hours after he allegedly shot at Megan Thee Stallion twice, hitting her in both feet, Tory Lanez texted her to blame it on the alcohol, per a message seen by TMZ. About 15 hours later on July 12, Lanez texted the then-hospitalized rapper asking for forgiveness. “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote, adding “I was just too drunk.” He doesn’t reference the alleged shooting, the gun, their interaction with the police, or ask how she’s doing. “None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did,” he continued. “I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.” TMZ says Megan Thee Stallion did not respond.

Lanez has been quiet ever since the incident early on July 12. The 28-year-old, Megan, and another friend had spent the day partying in the Hollywood Hills when police responding to reports of shots fired pulled them over. When they instructed them to exit, Megan Thee Stallion had injuries on her feet. She would later reveal that she lied to the police about being shot to protect Lanez. She was taken to the hospital and he was arrested for possession of a handgun TMZ says the cops found under his seat. Megan didn’t call out Lanez until an emotional Instagram Live on August 19. He has not been arrested, but reports say the L.A. County District Attorney is considering felony assault with a firearm charges. It’s better than whatever the stans are going to do to him.