You’ve always wanted to be in the room where it happens, “it” being Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia pounding a full cheesecake while contemplating a moral dilemma in pastel loungewear, and on Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross and the girls hope to give you something even better. The Black-ish star announced the first installment of The Zoom Where It Happens, Zoom’s series of virtual watch parties in which she’ll be joined by Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard, and Regina King for “our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-black cast of your favorite actresses.” The event hopes to “further engage our community and drive change” with attendees receiving messages on “how you can make a change during this election!”

The episode, which streams Tuesday, September 8 at 6 p.m., will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe. The first installment of the ongoing Zoom series spotlights the nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization Color of Change. The event is free, but you will have to register to enter the Zoom where it happens.