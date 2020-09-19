Trent Reznor Is One Award Away From REGOT Status

Photo: Getty Images

He’s getting closer every year. Trent Reznor, along with his frequent creative partner Atticus Ross, has taken home an Emmy in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special category for his work on HBO’s Watchmen. The duo received the good news on September 18 during the final (and virtual) night of the Creative Arts Emmys. “We’re very proud to be involved with a show this relevant, smart, and daring. We were changed and affected by working on this and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large,” Reznor said in a statement. “Thanks very much to our families for tolerating us spending some long weeks and months in this cave. We love you, and thank you.” With their Emmy win, Reznor is one award away from achieving a coveted REGOT. (And Ross, an EGOT.) Reznor is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year for his Nine Inch Nails work, and, with Ross, he won an Oscar in 2011 for The Social Network score and a Grammy in 2011 for the Girl With a Dragon Tattoo soundtrack. Would you rather see him get a Tony with a NIN jukebox musical or an “Old Town Road” drama?