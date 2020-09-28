If Tyler, The Creator Can Vote for the Very First Time, Then So Can You

Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns

In a new self-made PSA posted to Twitter and Instagram Monday, Tyler, The Creator encourages his fans to go the polls, offering his perspective as someone who has never voted before in his life… until now. “Look, I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from, but I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying,” the Grammy-winning IGOR singer begins. “Please, please, if you are young, and your fucking back don’t hurt, go to them polls, and cast a fucking vote.”

“I didn’t give a fuck about none of this shit, just like a lot of y’all,” continues the singer. “This is actually going to be my first time voting, but I see the light.” As Tyler explains, many people feel a sense of hopeless about the effectiveness of voting in general. However, he points out, there are way more issues and elected officials than just the President of the United States. (Though, of course, they can vote for POTUS, too!)

“A lot of y’all are gonna be like, ‘My vote doesn’t matter, and they’re gonna pick who they want,’” he says. “Yeah, you weird-ass n—, keep that up. Y’all was posting black squares, and protesting from y’all phone, and ‘rights this’ and cancelling everybody. N—, pull up! Y’all want a new DA? Pull up! Y’all want all these rights and shit? Then fucking pull up!”

“The shit that I actually give a fuck about is more art in schools and more music classes in schools, and then changing the curriculum,” Tyler continues. “They’ve had the same curriculum, fuck, since 1442, judging everybody on the same shit. I have female friends who need certain things, and I like being able to fuck on and marry whoever the fuck I want at any given moment. And if we want to keep some of those options, then we have to start somewhere.” You can watch the rest of his video below.