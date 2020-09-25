Like the new crop of contestants on Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks isn’t getting any tens for her performance yet. And the competition’s new host knows it, admitting in a TikTok after the second episode that “it wasn’t perfect.” “Yeah, I had a lot of fun, but I messed up. I said the wrong words,” she said. And we heard no lies. But Banks turned her rough hosting performance into a motivational moment, telling fans, “The thing is, I kept going.” “Forgive yourself when you mess up, stand the heck up, and keep going,” she said. “And tell the haters, ‘What? What? I don’t know your name. What? What? I don’t see you. What? What?’ ‘Cause I’m getting up, and I’m keeping going.” Banks has been criticized for a rushed and awkward performance since she took over the job from longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews, who left as the show pursued a “creative refresh.” Catch her smizing through the criticism when the show returns next Tuesday, September 29.
Even Tyra Banks Admits That Her DWTS Hosting ‘Wasn’t Perfect’
Photo: Courtesy of ABC