Usher Optimistically Books a Las Vegas Residency for July 2021

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While most of us haven’t planned anything past this weekend, Usher is placing his bets on a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for next year. The Grammy winner plans to begin his run at the Colosseum on July 16, 2021, and finishes January 1, 2022. “I cannot wait to perform for an audience,” Usher told Billboard. “In Vegas, I get a chance to create the show that I want, and I get a chance to be with my fans who’ve been cooped up for months and months.” The show promises an “intimate” experience with Usher you won’t be able to get at an arena show. “I can pull from all of the things that I’ve done,” he said. “A little bit of acting, a little bit of personality, a little bit of music, dance. I can be more intimate than I’ve ever been with my audience, allowing people to come in and feel a different level of connection to the songs. Las Vegas is all about really shining it up.”

I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

Though Vegas casinos and clubs have already begun to reopen, live events are still on pause across the country. The self-titled show is promoted by Live Nation, whose tours were grounded indefinitely this spring. A July 2021 indoor concert sounds suss, but let’s face it: We all know some aunties who would risk it for Usher. If u got it bad, tickets go on sale Thursday, September 10, at 10 a.m. PT.