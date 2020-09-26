Veep Cast to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Veep actress and American treasure Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Twitter that the cast of the much loved HBO show will reunite as part of a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign. “All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. Trump can’t win re-election if he doesn’t win Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “The future of democracy is on the line, people.” The reunion will stream on October 4 and feature much of the show’s original cast, including Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall, Matt Walsh, and of course, Louis-Dreyfus, in addition to a few surprise guests. This is not the first cast reunion organized by The Democratic Party of Wisconsin — they hosted a Princess Bride reunion earlier this month — nor is it Selina Meyer’s first run-in with Joe Biden. Viewers can tune in to the Veep reunion by donating any amount to ActBlue.