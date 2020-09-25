Groove Awkwardly in Place to Vin Diesel’s New Song

Back in March of 2020, which was approximately 800 years ago, Vulture’s Angelica Jade Bastién asked in a review of Bloodshot: “Seriously, why is Vin Diesel a star at all?” The answer may lie in the Fast & Furious actor’s total gear shift into dance music. It’s his gameness; it’s his easy self-confidence; it’s his low energy. On September 24, Diesel announced himself as the pop girl to watch when he debuted his new song, “Feel Like I Do,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In a prerecorded message filmed in a recording studio, Diesel says, “I am blessed that in a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know, that’s not possible — I had another creative outlet, another way to show you, or share with you, my heart.” Diesel shouts out Kygo, who was “one of the people that first believed” in him, before Clarkson plays the track for a virtual audience of ten-foot-tall heads floating awkwardly in space. Because it’s a Kygo collab, “Feel Like I Do” is pretty boppy, but the virtual audience’s dance moves, which look like hostage footage, would lead you to believe otherwise. So play Vin Diesel’s new track and dance like nobody’s watching, or better yet, like Kelly Clarkson’s producer can see you through your webcam.

