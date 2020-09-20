Don’t Adjust Your Set: Marvel’s WandaVision Trailer Is Here

If the new WandaVision trailer Marvel dropped during Sunday’s 2020 Emmys leaves you excited, but completely baffled, that seems to be the point. Even Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, better known by her superheroine nom de guerre Scarlett Witch, and her lover Vision don’t seem to know how they’ve ended up living a black-and-white 1950s Dick Van Dyke Show-style sitcom life when, last we saw them, Thanos was obliterating Vision to obtain an Infinity Stone in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, there are some upsides to being an android (and, you know, just generally existing in a fictional universe), though his conversation with Kathryn Hahn’s unnamed character suggests Vision might not exactly be alive, either. At least, not in a conventional sense. “Am I dead?,” she gasps. “No! Why would you think that?,” Vision wonders. Replies Hahn, “Because you are.”

However, if the issue of life/versus death isn’t enough for you to chew on, the trailer also shows Wanda and Vision traveling through different time periods, as indicated by Kathryn Hahn’s leg warmers, the pair flexing their respective powers, and, at one point, someone flying from one reality into our very human present. “We are an unusual couple, you know,” Olsen’s Wanda observes. “Oh, I don’t think that was ever in question,” quips Vision. Hopefully we’ll find out just how unusual they are this fall; according to the trailer, WandaVision is “coming soon” to DisneyPlus.