Amber Ruffin Is Happy to Fact-Check the President

Move aside, professional fact-checkers, Amber Ruffin is ready to debunk President Trump’s recent statements with a tear-off notepad and some common sense. In a new segment from her Peacock series, The Amber Ruffin Show, Ruffin fact checks Trump’s statements on everything from Black Lives Matter to COVID-19 to the California wildfires, which Trump claims were caused by “poor forest management.” Using a highly scientific scale of truth measurement — “dumb” to “extra super dumb” — Ruffin breaks down several of Trump’s statements with more accuracy than PolitiFact could ever hope for. On Trump’s recent statement that “our [COVID-19] numbers are better than almost all countries,” Ruffin clarifies, “I Googled it for one freaking second, and it turns out that that statement is so false that anyone who believes it is made of dumb.” Truth-O-Meter: your days are numbered.

