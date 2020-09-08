Rebecca Trailer: Armie Hammer and Lily James Do Daphne Once Maurier

It’s spooky enough trying to live up to your new husband’s first wife, but then now there’s the added pressure of also trying to live up to another version of the entire story you’re acting out. So, good luck to Lily James and Armie Hammer, starring in Netflix’s latest film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, famously adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940, as a naïve British woman and the mysterious older man she falls for, who also happens to dress like he’s Colonel Mustard. Kristin Scott Thomas also stars as the ever-stern housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, while director Ben Wheatley goes all-in on supersaturated colors and weird evil CGI bird swarms. Take that, black-and-white movies! Rebecca goes back to Manderley again (again) on October 21.

