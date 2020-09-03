Hi. DaBaby’s calling and he’s been transported to an alternate reality and really needs you to pick up your phone right now. That’s the central premise of DaBaby’s latest single and music video “Pick Up” which dropped at midnight on Thursday, September 3. In the video directed by Reel Goats, DaBaby is hanging out in a warehouse, scrolling through his cellphone as he’s wont to do when his cellular device emits a powerful blue light and he is transported through the space time continuum to a room full of rotary phones. He’s joined in said room by none other than Quavo, who’s also featured on the track. The pair traveled to the stone age, outer space, and back to the warehouse to exterminate some rats, all in an effort to get their girl to pick up their phone. The lengths these men will go to get a text back.

