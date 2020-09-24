JLo and Maluma Duet on ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely,’ Drop Two-Part Music Video

Lady Gaga is not the only pop star who can turn a music video into a short film. On Thursday, September 24, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma dropped two new collaborations “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” along with two new, thematically connected music videos. The latin mid-tempo jam, “Pa Ti,” casts JLo as a New York billionaire (not a stretch) who works in Hudson Yards and Maluma as her driver, who engage in some risky business together. Without giving away any spoilers, the music video for “Lonely” shows us what a Chicago revival starring Jennifer Lopez as Velma Kelley would look like, and it absolutely does not disappoint. If you can’t get enough of JLo and Maluma’s chemistry, then you’re in luck. Both JLo and Maluma star in Universal Picture’s Marry Me, which is set to hit theaters (fingers crossed) February 12, 2021.

