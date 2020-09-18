Watch Justin Bieber Get ‘Holy’ In New Music Video Featuring Chance The Rapper

Pop star by night, oil rig worker by day. That’s what Justin Bieber would have you believe his life looks like. In a far cry from the latest music video which he took part in, Justin Bieber dropped the music video for his new Christian-tinged pop song “Holy” featuring fellow wife guy Chance The Rapper. In the video, Bieber plays an oil rig worker whose plant gets down due to a “global situation.” Whether the global situation is a pandemic or systemic racism or something else entirely is anyone’s guess, as the video doesn’t elaborate, but Bieber and his video wife, played by Star’s Ryan Destiny and not his actual wife Hailey Bieber, are forced to his the open road. Luckily, they run into Wilmer Valderrama (yes, that Wilmer Valderrama) who apparently recently finished a stint in the army and is headed “in the direction of a hot meal” and would love to bring these strangers home with him. If you don’t believe me, watch the video for Justin Bieber’s “Holy” and see it play out for yourself.

