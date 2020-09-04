Against All Odds SZA Is Back, Drops ‘Hit Different’ Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Some things are worth the wait. After public disputes with her record label, R&B songbird and preternatural talent SZA has finally, finally (!) graced her impatient but well-meaning new fans with new music. At midnight on Friday, September 4, the singer-songwriter dropped the music video for her new single “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The release comes after SZA publicly aired her frustrations with rapper Punch, the president of her record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, for not allowing her to release new music, which fans have been clamoring for since she released her critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated debut album CTRL in 2015. “At this point y’all gotta ask punch,” SZA wrote in a tweet on August 19 which she ultimately deleted. “I’ve done all I can do.” Whatever she did, it was enough to convince Punch to release the music video for “Hit Different” which SZA directed herself. “Hit Different” finds SZA dancing in a parking lot, vibing in a field of straw covered in red paint, and crooning on a pommel horse. Check out the music video for “Hit Different” and welcome the long awaited return of undisputed vibe queen, SZA.

Related