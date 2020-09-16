The prodigal daughter of country music has come home. Country music prodigy turned bonafide pop star Taylor Swift performed “betty” off her critically acclaimed, record-smashing album folklore at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Swift last appeared at the ACMs seven years ago, when she performed “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. Now, at 30 years old with four more albums under her belt, the politically outspoken Swift dropped by the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN where the ceremony was taking place and delivered an intimate, guitar-driven performance. Swift, clad in a sparkly turtleneck, sang her non-queer teenage love song without any bells and whistles, just her guitar and a harmonica. Watch Swift do what she does best - sing along with her guitar.

We'll have you, and we want you, @taylorswift13! It is so great to have Taylor back on the #ACMawards stage. Tune-in to @CBS to watch the show now! pic.twitter.com/nchgiiYzAV — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020