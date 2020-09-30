The Craft: Legacy Comes Back to Haunt You

This Halloween season brings a brand new coven of weirdos with the upcoming sequel to 1996’s The Craft, titled The Craft: Legacy. The sequel to the cult classic horror film follows a new set of four teen girls, played by Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna, who discover terrible secrets and dark magic — and of course play an ill-advised round of “light as a feather stiff as a board.” The Craft: Legacy also stars Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny as parents to Spaeny’s Hannah, who quickly falls into the coven formed by Adlon, Simone, and Luna’s three teen witches. References to the original film include a nod to Nancy Downs, The Craft’s unforgettable villain, played by Fairuza Balk. The Craft: Legacy debuts on PVOD platforms on October 28.

Related