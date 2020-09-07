So Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, and JoJo Siwa Walk into a Car…

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Teen YouTuber JoJo Siwa, recording artist Tinashe, and human person Iggy Azalea all walk into a car. That’s it. That’s the joke. Maybe you had to have been there to really get it. Lucky for us, and for people wondering why the truly random trio was posting photos together on social media last week, on September 5 JoJo Siwa posted a video to memorialize this Ready Player One-level B-list crossover event. Horrifically, for the first ten minutes of the video, Tinashe is represented by a lifelike pillow of her likeness in the back seat, while Azalea and Siwa gab maskless up front. The car is plastered with photos of JoJo Siwa’s face. They eat JoJo Siwa-flavored ice cream. They talk about when the two first met on the streets of New York, and Siwa fully ‘who’d’ Azalea. Azalea says she’s a fan because “I just go deep into the Internet and somehow it always leads me back to your channel,” as if Siwa’s some sort of Dark Web secret and not constantly on the front page of Youtube. Siwa tells Azalea that she thinks “‘Fancy’ is the most famous song from any female rapper ever,” but thankfully Azalea corrects her. Tinashe joins the carpool, and it’s revealed that this video is to promote her and Azalea’s new single, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching,” which is a dangerous thing to call an Iggy Azalea track in 2020, because is anybody watching? If you’ve been missing Carpool Karaoke since coronavirus made it a production hazard, this just might be the off-brand, good-enough replacement you need.

