One day after announcing the birth of his first daughter with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik has brought something else into the world: a new song. At midnight on Friday, September 25, the former One Direction member and new father dropped his new single “Better” as well as an accompanying music video. It’s Malik’s first new solo music in three years, since his 2017 album Icarus Falls. The music video simply features Malik, shirtless of course, crooning in his bedroom as he puts on a white button down shirt and a blue suit jacket. It’s tiny and sweet just like his newborn daughter. Check out the video for Zayn’s first foray into music post-zaddyhood, “Better.”

