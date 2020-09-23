We Won’t Feel Pretty Until 2021 Because the Coronavirus Delayed West Side Story

Photo: Niko Tavernise

For the love of Rita Moreno, we’re going to need vaccines, like, yesterday. Disney announced today that several of its prominent upcoming releases, including West Side Story, Black Widow, Death on the Nile, and Eternals, will be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Vulture can confirm that the new release dates for these films will be the following: December 10, 2021, for West Side Story; May 7, 2021, for Black Widow; December 18, 2020, for Death on the Nile (yup, not a typo — later this year); and November 2, 2021, for Eternals. Additionally, the moody drama during which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas allegedly fell “in love” while shooting got moved back to August 21, 2021. (It’s called Deep Water, BTW.) In the meantime, feel free to preemptively debate if all of the films will be flops or not. Below, the full list of Disney release dates.

THE EMPTY MAN — October 23, 2020 (Fox)

SOUL – November 20, 2020 (Pixar)

FREE GUY — December 11, 2020 (Fox)

DEATH ON THE NILE — December 18, 2020 (Fox)

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE — January 22, 2021 (Fox)

THE KING’S MAN — February 12, 2021 (Fox)

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON — March 12, 2021 (Disney Animation)

BOB’S BURGERS — April 9, 2021 (Fox)

RON’S GONE WRONG — April 23, 2021 (Fox)

BLACK WIDOW — May 7, 2021 (Marvel)

CRUELLA — May 28, 2021

LUCA — June 18, 2021 (Pixar)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS — July 9, 2021

JUNGLE CRUISE — July 30, 2021 (Live Action)

DEEP WATER — August 13, 2021 (Fox)

THE BEATLES: GET BACK — August 27, 2021

THE LAST DUEL — October 15, 2021 (Fox)

ETERNALS — November 5, 2021 (Marvel)

WEST SIDE STORY — December 10, 2021 (Fox)

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION — December 17, 2021