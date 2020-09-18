All the Winners From Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys

Photo: WireImage

On the 4th night of 5 consecutive nights of Creative Arts Emmys, a host of winners took well deserved statues home for the very first time. Comedic genius Maya Rudolph took home her first ever Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance her work on Netflix’s Big Mouth. Joining Maya in the first timer’s club were Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their work composing the score for HBO’s Watchmen. Reznor and Finch now only need to win a Tony to EGOT, which in their case would technically be REGOT, as they they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. Not to be outdone, Schitt’s Creek took home its first ever Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, which may bode well for its chances at scoring big this Sunday, at the Primetime Emmys, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Check out the full list of winners for night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys below, and emotionally prepare yourself for Nicole Byer’s 5th and final night hosting the Creative Arts Emmys, airing on FXX on September 19th at 8 PM.

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

“Big Mouth Guide to Life”

“Doctor Who: The Runaway”

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

“The Messy Truth VR Experience”

“Rebuilding Notre Dame”

“When We Stayed Home”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

“Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love?”

“Robot Chicken”

“Steven Universe Future”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler”

“Most Dangerous Game”

“Reno 911!”

“Star Trek: Short Treks”

“The Good Place Presents: The Selection”

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, “#FreeRayshawn”

Mamoudou Athie, “Oh Jerome, No (Cake)”

Corey Hawkins, “Survive”

Stephan James, “#FreeRayshawn”

Christoph Waltz, “Most Dangerous Game”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “#FreeRayshawn”

Anna Kendrick, “Dummy”

Kerri Kenney-Silver, “Reno 911!”

Kaitlin Olson, “Flipped”

Rain Valdez, “Razor Tongue”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Lisa Parasyn, CSA and Jon Comerford, CSA, “Schitt’s Creek”

Allison Jones and Ben Harris, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Russell Scott, CSA, and Sharon Bialy, CSA, “Dead to Me”

Victoria Thomas, CSA and Matthew Maisto, “Insecure”

Cindy Tolan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis, CSA, and Sara Kay, CSA, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Avy Kaufman, CSA, “Succession”

David Rubin, “Big Little Lies”

Gilly Poole and Suzanne Crowley, “Killing Eve”

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, and Chase Paris, CSA, “Ozark”

Nina Gold and Robert Sterne, “The Crown”

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Sherry Thomas, CSA, Russell Scott, CSA, and Robin D. Cook, CSA, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Hank Azaria, “The Simpsons”

Nancy Cartwright, “The Simpsons”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Central Park”

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers”

Taika Waititi, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming – [Juried Award]

Mandy Moore, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation – [Juried Award]

Jill Dykxhoorn, “Archer”

Dan MacKenzie, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

Genndy Tartakovsky, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

Scott Wills, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

Stephen DeStefano, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming – [Juried Award]

“Create Together” — YouTube — HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

“The Line” — Oculus — ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Outstanding Motion Design – [Juried Award]

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” — Netflix — A Concordia Studio Production

Outstanding Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Watchmen”Nathan Barr, “Hollywood”

Mark Isham and Isabella Summers, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Kris Bowers, “Mrs. America”

Antonio Gambale, “Unorthodox”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Thomas Golubić, “Better Call Saul”

Jen Malone and Adam Leber, “Euphoria”

Kier Lehman, “Insecure”

Catherine Grieves and David Holmes, “Killing Eve”

Nora Felder, “Stranger Things”

Liza Richardson, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Nathan Barr, “Hollywood”

Nathan Barr, “Carnival Row”

Ólafur Arnalds, “Defending Jacob”

Antonio Gambale, “Unorthodox”

Laura Karpman, “Why We Hate”

The RZA, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Labrinth, “Euphoria”

David Dabbon, Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss, and Seena Vali, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Ingrid Michaelson, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, “The Black Godfather”

Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith, “This Is Us”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Eddie Perez, “Shameless”

Jeff Barnett, “Ballers”

Norman Howell, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Vince Deadrick Jr. “Henry Danger”

Erik Solky, “Space Force”