All the Winners From Night Three of the Creative Arts Emmys

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

You’re a winner, Baby Yoda! We’ve now crossed the halfway mark of the Creative Arts Emmys five night extravaganza hosted by Nicole Byer, and the big winner on night three was The Mandalorian, which won five statues including Best Special Visual Effects (tip of the hat to the honorable Baby Yoda). The Disney+ series was followed closely by HBO’s Watchmen which took home four trophies, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie. HBO picked up another trophy for Succession, while Netflix picked up three for Stranger Things and The Crown and now-canceled comedy The Ranch. The third night’s categories ranged from cinematography, editing and production design to costumes, makeup and hairstyling. Check out the full list of Creative Arts Emmys nominees and winners from night three below.

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, “Watchmen”

Jonathan Freeman, ASC, “Defending Jacob”

Rob Hardy, BSC, “Devs”

Martin Ahlgren, “The Plot Against America”

Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, “The Ranch”

Patti Lee, ASC, “Bob Hearts Abishola”

John Simmons, ASC, “Family Reunion”

Gary Baum, ASC, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS and Baz Idoine, “The Mandalorian”

Jas Shelton, “Homecoming”

Kira Kelly, “Insecure”

Ava Berkofsky, “Insecure”

Benedict Spence, “The End of the F***ing World”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Araxi Lindsey, Robert C. Mathews III, and Enoch Williams, “black-ish”

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, and Marlene Williams, “Grace and Frankie”

Annastasia Cucullo and Ana Sorys, “Schitt’s Creek”

Paul Elliot and Ewa Latak-Cynk, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, and Havana Prats, “The Politician”

Michael Peter Reitz, Katherine Rees, Germicka Barclay, Renia Green-Edittorio, and Corey Hill, “This is Us”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Sharen Davis and Valerie Zielonka, “Watchmen”

Joanna Eatwell, Clare Vyse, and Jennifer Lander, “Carnival Row”

Natalie Bronfman, Helena Davis Perry, and Christina Cattle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Joseph Porro, Julie Robar, Giovanna Ottobre-Melton, and Lauren Silvestri, “The Mandalorian”

Shay Cunliffe, Dan Bronson, Amanda Riley, Giorgia Tramontano, and Jo Kissack Folsom, “Westworld”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, “One Day at a Time”

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, “The Conners”

Peter Beyt, ACE, “Will & Grace”

Joseph Fulton, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding Period Costumes

Amy Roberts, Sidonie Roberts, and Sarah Moore, “The Crown”

Lou Eyrich, Sarah Evelyn, Tiger Curran, and Suzy Freeman, “Hollywood”

Bina Daigeler, Erin Byrne, Mila Hermanovski, Eileen Kennedy, Sheryl Willock, Bettina Seifert, and Erika Larner, “Mrs. America”

Analucia McGorty, Nicole Jescinth Smith, Alexa De Fazio, and Linda Giammarese, “Pose”

Donna Zakowska, Marina Reti, Sheila Grover, and Ginnie Patton, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno, Margot Boccia, Michael Laudati, Tomasina Smith, Roberto Baez, Alberto Machuca, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Carleigh Herbert, Abby Lyle Clawson, Mo Meinhart, and Lawrence Mercado, “American Horror Story: 1984”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, and Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, “Hollywood”

Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Chris Milone, Deja Smith, Jessica Padilla, “Pose”

Silvina Knight, Robin Beauchesne, David Williams, Peter De Oliveira, and Natalie Thimm, “Star Trek: Picard”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Elisabeth Williams, Martha Sparrow, and Robert Hepburn, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Paino, Austin Gorg, and Amy Wells, “Big Little Lies”

Laurence Dorman, Beckie Harvey, and Casey Williams, “Killing Eve”

David Bomba, Sean Ryan Jennings, and Kim Leoleis, “Ozark”

Stephen H. Carter, Carmen Cardenas, George DeTitta Jr., and Ana Buljan, “Succession”

John Paino, James F. Truesdale, and Amy Wells, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Andrew L. Jones, Jeff Wisniewski, and Amanda Serino, “The Mandalorian”

Todd Fjelsted, Valerie Green, and Cynthia Slagter, “GLOW”

Susie Mancini, Gary Warshaw, and Rachael Ferrara, “Space Force”

Kate Bunch, Aleks Cameron, and Shayne Fox, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Glenda Rovello, Conny Boettger-Marinos, and Peter Gurski, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

James Robert Mackinnon, Vincent Van Dyke, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Neville Page, and Michael Ornelaz, “Star Trek: Picard”

Mike Mekash and Vincent Van Dyke, “American Horror Story: 1984”

Vincent Van Dyke, Cary Ayers, and Bruce Spaulding Fuller, “Hollywood”

David Presto, Greg Pikulski, Brett Schmidt, Lisa First, and Keith Palmer, “Pose”

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Carlton Coleman, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard, Mike Ornelaz, Sabrina Castro, Scott Patton, “The Mandalorian”

Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz, “Westworld”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Dramatic Series

﻿Bill Henry and Venya Bruk, “Succession”

Cindy Mollo, ACE, “Ozark”

Vikash Patel, “Ozark”

Dean Zimmerman, ACE and Katheryn Naranjo, “Stranger Things”

Ken Eluto, ACE, “Succession”

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, “The Mandalorian”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE and Dylan Firshein, “The Mandalorian”

Jeff Seibenick, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, “Watchmen”

Skip Macdonald, ACE, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Robert Komatsu, ACE, “Mrs. America”

David Eisenberg, “Watchmen”

Anna Hauger, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Stranger Things”

“Better Call Saul”

“Star Trek: Picard”

“The Boys”

“The Crown”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

﻿“The Mandalorian”

“GLOW”

“Silicon Valley”

“Space Force”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Shawn Holden, Bonnie Wild, and Chris Fogel, “The Mandalorian”

Stephen Tibbo, CAS, Srdjan Popovic, Brian R. Harman, CAS, Peter Bawiec, and Dean Okrand, CAS, “Modern Family”

Bryan Day and Martin Lee, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ben Patrick, John W. Cook II, and Bill Freesh, “Space Force”

Laura L. King, CAS, Bob La Masney, Kathy Oldham, and Ryan Kennedy, “The Ranch”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Douglas Axtell, Joe DeAngelis, and Chris Carpenter, “Watchmen”

Alex Altman, Joe Earle, CAS, Doug Andham, CAS, Judah Getz, CAS, “American Horror Story: 1984”

Lisa Piñero, CAS, Mitch Low, Howard Bargroff, and Glen Gathard, “Devs”

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Larry Benjamin, CAS, Kevin Valentine, and Stacey Michaels, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

John Bauman, CAS, Joe Earle, CAS, Doug Andham, CAS, and Bob Lacivita, CAS, “Hollywood”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

“The Mandalorian”

“Lost in Space”

“Stranger Things”

“Watchmen”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

“Vikings”

“Devs”

“Tales from the Loop”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”