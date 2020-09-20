Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Dedicates His Emmy to ‘All The Black Women’ In His Life

Photo: ABC

Doctor Manhattan is not only a god, now, he’s also an Emmy winner. HBO’s Watchmen continued it’s Emmy domination with a win for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. A clearly surprised and emotional Abdul-Mateen thanks his parents before shouting out his home towns. “I want to give out to West Oakland, all ofNew Orleans, and the Magnolia Projects,” says Abdul-Mateen, “There’s a lot of people from where I’m from making a lot of noise right now, and I love y’all so much.” He then goes on to shout out his fellow Emmy winners, Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof and his co-star Regina King for being “the best partner that I could ask for.”

In the latter half of his speech, Abdul-Mateen describes the social import of the series and singles out the role that Black women have played in his life and his journey. “Watchmen was a story about trauma,’ says Abdul-Mateen. “It was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic violence” before correcting himself and saying the series was about “white domestic terrorism” as well as police brutality and corruption. “In the midst of all that, it was also about a god who came down to earth to reciprocate to a Black woman all the love that she deserved. He’d offer her sacrifice and support, passion, protection. And he did all of this in the body of a Black man, and I’m so proud I was able to walk into those shoes.” Abdul-Mateen goes on to dedicate his Emmy award to Black women. “So, I dedicate this award to all the Black women in my life, the people who believed in me first - I call you my early investors. I love you. I appreciate you, and this one is for you.”