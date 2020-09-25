Get Ready to Clap for Yara Shahidi’s Tinker Bell in Peter Pan and Wendy

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

Much like Lady Gaga, fairies live for the applause, so put those hands together for Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, who has joined Disney’s live-action Peter Pan and Wendy, directed by David Lowery, co-written with Toby Halbrooks, and based on the classic J.M. Barrie characters, as Tinker Bell. The Black-ish actress will travel to Neverland alongside Jude Law as Captain Hook, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Alexander Molony as the titular boy who never grew up.

Much like just like Halle Bailey’s upcoming feature version of The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Wendy is intended to one day make a theatrical debut, hopefully premiering far enough in the future that movie theaters around the globe will have re-opened. Until then, please think lovely thoughts, like about that time Alison Williams and Christopher Walken starred in a live musical version of Peter Pan on network television.