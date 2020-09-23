Zack Snyder Is Filming New Scenes For Justice League With Ray Fisher

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“The Snyder Cut” is getting some finishing touches before it makes its way on to HBO Max as a four part series in 2021. THR reports that director Zack Snyder is scheduled to hold one week of reshoots this October for his infamous extended cut of Justice League, and he’s getting the whole DC Universe team back together: Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and, most surprisingly, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Fisher has been outspoken about the alleged abuse he faced at the hands of Joss Whedon, who replaced Zack Snyder when he exited the film in May 2017 due to a family tragedy. Earlier this summer, Fisher accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” treatment of Justice League’s cast and crew, claiming that now-departed Warner Bros. execs Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon’s behavior.

After Fisher’s allegations, WarnerMedia opened up an independent third party investigation of the “toxic environment the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots.” However, on September 5th Fisher claimed via Twitter that current DC President Walter Hamada attempted to “throw Whedon and Berg under the bus” in an attempt to clear Geogg Johns name, which Warner Bros. vehemently denies. The studio retaliated by saying that Fisher has yet to provide them with “any specific and credible allegation of misconduct.” Jason Momoa, who co-starred in Justice League as Aquaman, publicly supported Fisher’s claims, calling upon Warner Bros for “a proper investigation” in an Instagram caption. “This shit has to stop and needs to be looked at @rayfisher and everyone else who experience what happened under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” wrote Momoa. Although the investigation has yet to be concluded, Fisher is reportedly on the call sheet for Snyder’s reshoots, and as such will be back on a Warner Bros. set in October for at least a week. Hopefully, it goes smoother than the first time.