TFW you become the youngest person ever to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama.

Put on your glitter eyeshadow, because Rue won the big prize at the 2020 Emmys. Zendaya took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Rue Bennet in HBO’s Euphoria, making history as the youngest person ever to win the award. Not only is she the youngest person to win the award, she’s only the second Black woman to ever win, after Viola Davis’s win for How To Get Away With Murder in 2015. What a nice belated birthday present for the actress, who turned all of 24 on September 1st.

Clearly in shock, Zendaya, accepted the award surrounded by her family and team, rocking an entirely different yet equally gorgeous outfit to the one wore when she presented at the ceremony also designed by Giorgio Armani Privé. “I’m so nervous,” said the actress before launching into her speech thanking the television academy and all the other actresses in her category. “This is so crazy. I don’t really cry,” the emotional starlet exclaimed, before thanking the cast and crew and Euphoria executive producer Sam Levinson for trusting her with the role of Rue. Noting the Euphoria’s darker subject matter, Zendaya assured viewers that the children are still the future. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is—whoa, okay, thank you!” We love to see a talented virgo make history during Virgo season.

