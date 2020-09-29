Zendaya in Talks to Play Ronnie Spector in A24 Biopic

Photo: Getty Images

Future EGOT recipient Zendaya is in talks to portray Ronnie Spector in an upcoming film from A24 about the singer’s life, based on Spector’s co-written memoir, Be My Baby. Fresh off her historic Emmy win, Zendaya is also in talks to produce the film along with Spector. Per Deadline, Marc Platt, of the upcoming Little Mermaid and Dear Evan Hansen films, has also signed on to produce and Jackie Sibblies Drury, who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play, Fairview, is attached to write the script. Spector reportedly personally endorsed Zendaya’s casting, similar to Aretha Franklin’s endorsement of Jennifer Hudson’s casting in the upcoming biopic of Franklin’s life, Respect. Spector, who started the legendary ‘60s girl group the Ronettes with her cousin and sister, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.