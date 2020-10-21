It’s been a few months since 21 Savage’s “A Lot” featuring J. Cole won this year’s Grammy for Best Rap Song, but in the music video for his new track “Runnin,” the award the rapper took home pre-quarantine finally got a grand tour of his home city.

“On January 26th, 2020, Savage won the grammy for best rap song,” the video’s text explains. “On August 26th, 2020, him & Metro brought the grammy to Atlanta.” In the video, the pair take his tiny gold gramophone to see the sights at the playground, the neighborhood, and the strip club, handing off Savage’s Grammy to kids, deli owners and exotic dancers, most of whom look way more excited about it than Savage would ever allow himself to appear on-camera.

The video is the first official visual from the rapper’s new album Savage Mode 2 with producer Metro Boomin, which dropped Friday with more than a little help from Morgan Freeman.