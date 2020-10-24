24kGoldn’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior has officially gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to the endless loop it’s been on in our head. The success comes after it went No. 1 on Spotify’s global chart and amassed over 46 million views on the music video alone. It earns both musicians their very first No. 1. “Ain’t no higher than this,” 24kGoldn tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who ever listened, this is just the start.” Jumping from No. 4, “Mood” is the first song in history to be No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Alternative Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts at the same time. The dreamy genre-bending track stretched its TikTok virality with nearly 2 million videos on the platform. It follows many a TikTok famous No. 1 before it, including “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which has slipped down to No. 2. Drake and Lil Durk continue to laugh at everyone falling out of the top five as “Laugh Now Cry Later” sits comfortably up at No. 3. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another record-setting week at No. 4. He now has the highest number of weeks spent in the top five with 32. And, finally, BTS’s “Dynamite” finishes it off, pushing Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” down to No. 6, even with their BTS remix bonus and TikTok clout. I ain’t tryna tell you what to do, but check out all the viral music in the Hot 100 top ten below.
24kGoldn and Iann Dior Get in the ‘Mood’ for Their First Billboard No. 1
Photo: YouTube