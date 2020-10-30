Suzie Pickles Would Not Do Well In a Lord of the Rings Situation

HBO Max’s upcoming drama series I Hate Suzie came to Vulture Festival this year, giving viewers an early look at the first part of the story about a woman named Suzie Pickles whose life is not going great. After the screening, lead actress Billie Piper and writer Lucy Prebble sat with us for a Q&A about how the show came to be, specifically, how and why Suzie is so different from other TV characters. “So many times when you write a character, you’re supposed to start from a point of view of very strongly they know what they want,” Prebble said. “And that’s the motivation, and you write like a character really wants a thing, and then they go over obstacles to get the thing, and that’s your story, sort of Lord of the Rings style. And I thought it was odd that my experience with life is really not like that, and also a lot of people I know’s experience of life isn’t like that, I think, particularly women.” Prebble explains that she wanted to see if she could write a character who not only isn’t goal-oriented, but is “constantly in a state of reactivity.” Basically, you don’t want to give Suzie Pickels the one ring and shove her off to Mordor. It would not end well for anyone at all.

