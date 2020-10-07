A Social Network isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? Two Social Networks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Social Network screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has kept in touch with its producer Scott Rudin, and they’re both interested in a sequel to the 2010 film about the founding of Facebook. “I do want to see it. And Scott wants to see it,” he told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on October 7. Sorkin appeared on the podcast to discuss Trial of the Chicago 7, but he also spoke about possible source material and subject matter for a The Social Network sequel. “People have been talking to me about it. What we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook,” referring to early investor Roger McNamee’s 2019 book, Zucked. Sorkin also threatened us with a good time by saying, “I will only write it if David [Fincher] directs it.” Ten years later, though, Jesse Eisenberg looks far too human to reprise his role and play present-day Mark Zuckerberg. Might we suggest Doug Jones in some sort of skin suit?
Aaron Sorkin Threatens Us With a Social Network Sequel
Zucked might get Sorked. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images