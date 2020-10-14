Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Clout Join Adam McKay’s Netflix Comedy

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

A fun mental exercise is counting the Oscars of everybody we’re about to name. Bonus points for nominations, too. As confirmed by THR, the iconic quintet of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, and Himesh Patel have joined the cast of Adam McKay’s new Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, a film that already has Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. As previously teased, Don’t Look Up will follow the exploits of two lowly scientists (Lawrence and, now, DiCaprio) who are tasked with going on an international media tour to warn the public about a meteor strike that may end Earth as we know it. However, people are “unreceptive and unbelieving” to their pleas of an imminent catastrophe. Similar to McKay’s The Big Short, the film will be interpolated with wall-breaking monologues from famous faces, perhaps once again in bathtubs. THR reports that Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Matthew Perry will be among these cameos, while the aforementioned new actors will serve as key supporting roles. Deep breaths, Film Twitter.