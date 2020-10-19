Queen Latifah Gets Drafted to Adam Sandler’s Basketball Film Hustle

Photo: Getty Images

It’s going down the court, Netflix just passed the ball to Adam Sandler and … slam dunk. That’s how good the cast announcement for his upcoming basketball movie Hustle is. Sandler stars as a scorned basketball scout who discovers a talented player with a questionable past abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to make them both NBA stars. Hip-hop pioneer and actress Queen Latifah, seven-time Academy Award nominee Robert Duvall, Spanish NBA player Juancho Hernangómez (who had to miss three weeks of Timberwolves practice to shoot this), Ben Foster (Leave No Trace), Jordan Hull (The L Word: Generation Q), Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, and sports commentator Kenny Smith join Sandler for the Taylor Materne and Will Fetters–written drama. Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) directs. The movie is produced by basketball legend and soon-to-be Space Jam 2 star Lebron James’s company with Maverick Carter, SpringHill Entertainment. The 2020 basketball season has come and gone and we’re still in the throes of a pandemic. At least Hustle will be out soon to give you something to root for (Adam Sandler in a tracksuit).

