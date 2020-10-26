Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If peeing your spacesuit, as is necessitated by the lack of gravity in space, is cool, then consider him Miles Davis. According to Deadline, Adam Sandler is headed to the outer reaches of our galaxy in Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of author Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 sci-fi novel The Spaceman of Bohemia, with a screenplay from Colby Day and direction by Chernobyl director Johan Renck.

Sandler would osentibly star as an astronaut, named Jakub Procházka in the book, who must embark on an lonely journey to explore a massive cloud of mysterious “intergalactic dust” near Venus called Chopra, during which his life on earth falls apart. Once on his way, however, Jakub discovers he’s not as alone as he had previous thought, having been secretly joined by an alien “creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.” We’re not saying the alien should be voiced by Steve Buscemi, but honestly, it would feel unnatural to not have him in an Adam Sandler Netflix film at some point.