If you’re still a little salty Adele merely hosted, rather than hosted and performed, during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Lorne and the gang tried to give you what you want (without, you know, giving you what you want) by having the singer break into song during this week’s The Bachelor parody.

While Adele probably would have lost to Hannah C. at some point during her season, the sketch ousted the singer from the Bachelor mansion after one night, following her dramatic outbursts of snippets of “Someone Like You,” “When We Were Young,” “Hello,” and “Rolling In the Deep.” Quick to catastrophize, ready to commit to a man she literally just met, willing to hide in a bush, and able to crush a wine glass in her bare hand? Say whatever you want about how distracting her belting is, Ben K. In reality, there’s no way the show’s producers would let go of a reality TV gem like Adele.