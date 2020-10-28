Rumour Has It Once Again That Adele Is Dating Skepta

Photo-Illustration: Vulture, NBC/YouTube and Getty Images

Sure, she played a single person for her hilarious Bachelor sketch on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but rumour has it there’s a new man in Adele’s life. A source told People the pop star is linked with British grime rapper Skepta, and “things have been heating up” recently. “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” the source explained. Both live in the London neighborhood of Tottenham and have young children from past relationships, which has helped them connect along with their music careers, People reported. Adele, meanwhile, flicked at the claim in a new Instagram post reflecting on her SNL hosting. “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she wrote. “Peace out til next year ♥️”

It’s not the first time dating rumors have swirled around the pair — last year, a source told British tabloid the Sun, “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection … Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.” As far back as 2016, in fact, Adele was a documented fan of the “Tottenham Boy ❤️” and his then-new album Konnichiwa. “I was actually going to quit music that day. That was one of the sickest things ever,” Skepta told IBTimes UK of the tweet later that year. “She’s like the lady of Tottenham and she called me ‘Tottenham Boy.’” He later told the Evening Standard, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check.”

Winner of the U.K.’s Mercury Prize for Konnichiwa, Skepta has released six albums in total, most recently Insomnia, a collaboration with rappers Chip and Young Adz, earlier this year. And maybe he could give Adele some tips on putting out new music — she revealed on SNL that her new album isn’t done yet. Of Adele’s new-music plans, another source told People, “There have been major challenges in her life and in the world. She’s working her way around all of that and will introduce it when she’s ready.” In the meantime, Adele, send our love to your possible new lover.