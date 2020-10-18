Hello, Adele Is SNL’s Next Host

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

2020 is proving to be a great rebound year of divorce for Adele, who, after parading around with a Jamaican flag bikini top and new eyebrows for most of the summer, will be Saturday Night Live’s newest host on October 24. Yes — host! The show revealed the news today, with Ann Veal’s singer-songwriter alter ego, H.E.R., also confirmed as the episode’s musical guest. (She’s actually a wonderful, Grammy-nominated performer who likely doesn’t eat mayoneggs.) Adele previously served as SNL’s musical guest on two occasions, the first time being on the eve of the presidential election in 2008. Her second visit, in 2015, pretty much saved Thanksgiving with her vocals and passion for family unity.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things,” Adele wrote on Instagram after the news broke. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” Adele added that hosting feels like a “full circle” moment after her two musical guest stints. Repeat after us: The album is coming!