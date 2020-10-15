Local-News Anchor Fired for Appearing in Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween. Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Now here’s a news story we didn’t expect to come out of Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween. On October 15, Alaina Pinto, a local-news anchor for Boston’s 7News, revealed on Twitter and Instagram that she had been fired from her job simply for appearing in the film — as a local news anchor no less. “Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you,” Pinto wrote. “In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.” Pinto ended the announcement by thanking her colleagues at 7News and reassuring viewers that she will “stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!”

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, "Hubie Halloween". (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Presumably, Pinto is on the hunt for a new job now. Maybe Sandler has some openings?