Local-News Anchor Fired for Appearing in Hubie Halloween

Now here’s a news story we didn’t expect to come out of Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween. On October 15, Alaina Pinto, a local-news anchor for Boston’s 7News, revealed on Twitter and Instagram that she had been fired from her job simply for appearing in the film — as a local news anchor no less. “Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you,” Pinto wrote. “In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.” Pinto ended the announcement by thanking her colleagues at 7News and reassuring viewers that she will “stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!”
Presumably, Pinto is on the hunt for a new job now. Maybe Sandler has some openings?