Alex Trebek’s ‘Savage’ Jeopardy! Clue Needs a Remix

And now, a Jeopardy! clue you can answer with confidence. Megan Thee Stallion was inducted into an elite group of rappers Thursday night when Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek “rapped” her “Savage” lyrics as a clue. Over the years, he’s quoted lyrics from Migos, Jay-Z, Future, and more legendary rappers, but really Trebek is the one who should be celebrating — he just made friends with a whole lot of stans. Answer? “‘Classy, bougie, ratchet’ & ‘sassy, moody, nasty’ says this No. 1 hit by Megan Thee Stallion,” Trebek read, presumably doing his best not to hit the TikTok dance. When the contestant comes in with “What is ‘I’m a Savage?’” Trebek glares at him from under his glasses, like a protective fan, until he comes back with “What is ‘Savage?’” The song is already permanently ingrained in our brains, but we still won’t rest until we get an Alex Trebek remix.

Related