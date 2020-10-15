Tim Heidecker Announces His First-Ever Stand-up Special

Having already mastered the fields of film, television, podcasting, and music, comedian Tim Heidecker is about to tackle the final artistic frontier: stand-up comedy. Next week, Heidecker will release his first-ever stand-up comedy special on YouTube, titled An Evening With Tim Heidecker, and the trailer for the special dropped today. It’s like Heidecker read our post about the terrible things comedians include in stand-up-special trailers and purposely broke all the rules. Flashy animated words smashing onscreen constantly? Check. Jokes cut, trimmed down, and squished against each other to the point of making the viewer dizzy? Check. Several seconds of Heidecker just making silly noises without context? Check.

Filmed in Los Angeles pre-COVID, the special features, as the press release describes it, “Tim’s unique, no-holds-barred takes on modern inconveniences, PC culture, politics and marriage. You can call it a send-up, a parody, a character, a performance piece, or whatever you’d like, but at the end of the day, it’s jokes! Please clap.” The trailer teases some of Heidecker’s very edgy humor (like a Keith Urban pun) as well as a peek at that instant-classic, no-holds-barred Heidecker style: “This is storytelling. This is Cosby comedy. It’s gonna require a little bit of your attention!”

An Evening With Tim Heidecker will premiere on YouTube next Friday, October 23, on YouTube; it’ll be available at this link when it goes live, so bookmark it now.