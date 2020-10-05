Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson team up once again, much like they did here in Brooklyn-99’s Episode 513 “The Negotiation.” Photo: Jordin Althaus/Fox/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nowadays, most superheroes aren’t permitted many vices, aside from angst, and the only thing they’re allowed to overindulge in is moody stares out into the middle distance, contemplating man’s existential fate. So, you can imagine some of them would probably love to let loose once in a while. According to Variety, Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common are currently developing a superhero action-comedy for New Line that wouldn’t just allow someone with superpowers to get stoned; their extraordinary abilities literally require it.

The trio are reportedly planning to produce and star in Super High, “a superhero movie where smoking a special strain of weed gives superpowers to the smoker.” The screenplay will be written by Adam Mansbach, author of the children’s book parody Go The Fuck To Sleep and 2016’s Obama biopic Barry, which follows the 44th President as he becomes an undergrad at Columbia University in 1981. Mansbach developed the story along with Shamier Anderson, who will executive produce. With any luck, the film will be good enough to eventually get its own gritty reboot, and the whole cycle can begin anew.