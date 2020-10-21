AOC Plays Among Us in One of Twitch’s Most Watched Streams Ever

Photo: Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, like many of us, has turned to gaming during quarantine. Back in May, Ocasio-Cortez revealed her newfound love for Animal Crossing, and last night, the always-on-trend congresswoman played the hugely popular game Among Us on the streaming platform Twitch, drawing in over 400,000 viewers. The stream was the third highest viewed in the platform’s history. AOC, who used the first few minutes of the stream to encourage viewers to cast their votes in the upcoming election, played alongside Twitch streamers Pokimane and Hasanabi, as well as fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Among Us, which is similar to the party game Mafia, presented an ethical dilemma to AOC, who confessed during the stream that she’s “a bad liar.” This is hardly Ocasio-Cortez’s first Twitch stream — last year, she joined a charity stream, helping to raise over $340,000 for transgender youth.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020