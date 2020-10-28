We’ll Have to Wait a Little Longer for Respect

Photo: MGM

The release of Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, has been delayed until August 13, 2021, after it was originally slated for January 15, MGM announced on Tuesday. The studio has also pulled the Tomb Raider sequel, starring Alicia Vikander, from its March 19 release date, and has not yet announced a new release date for that film. Respect, which is directed by Liesl Tommy and stars Hudson alongside Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans, was positioned as MGM’s biggest Oscars contender. Hudson was personally endorsed for the role by Franklin, who passed away in 2018. With the movie theater industry crippled by financial losses and global uncertainty, most movie release dates have been pushed back or converted to streaming-only debuts.