Ariana Grande and Lorde Will Release New Music, But Only If You Register to Vote

Hey, all you music-starved stans out there, Ariana Grande and Lorde have a message for you: You’ll get new music if you register to vote. On Wednesday, the two pop starlets took to their respective social-media platforms and teased new music while encouraging people to register to vote. “Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early,” tweeted Ariana Grande, along with a sparkly sideways selfie of herself with a keyboard and a guitar. Lorde, who’s famously quiet on social media and hasn’t released new music since 2017’s Melodrama, used her Instagram to encourage her fellow New Zealanders to vote in their upcoming election. After sharing a plethora of information about how to vote via Instagram Story, Lorde cryptically wrote, “Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.” What could that something be? While it’s impossible to know for sure, it sure feels like it might be music related. But remember, folks, you won’t get to belt out Ariana or dance-sob to Lorde in 2021 unless you vote. So vote like the next year in pop music depends on it, because it does.

