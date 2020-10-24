Ariana Grande Unveils Positions Track List

Photo: YouTube

Ariana Grande, continuing in her relatively fast-tracked album rollout, revealed the tracklist for positions, her upcoming sixth studio album. After dropping her single of the same name on Friday, Grande posted the tracklist to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, adding “i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand. this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.” The tracklist confirms The Weeknd and Doja Cat collaborations (“off the table” and “motive”) that fans been speculating about since May, as well as a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, “safety net.” positions drops on October 30. Check out the full track list below.