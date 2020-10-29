Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Netflix Comedy Sounds Like Grey Gardens, But Fun

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

We’re not saying Grey Gardens would have been improved by the sudden arrival of Awkwafina, but it at least would have a lot more laughs. According to Deadline, the Crazy Rich Asian actress joins Sandra Oh in an untitled Netflix comedy from Gloria Sanchez, which Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will produce. The screenplay is by writer Jen D’Angelo, who also penned Disney+’s forthcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

The pair will reportedly play siblings, one “a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favorite game show.” Again, Grey Gardens was fascinating as is, but if Little Edie and Big Edie got to Supermarket Sweep? Now, that’s a third act for the ages.