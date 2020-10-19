Bachelorette No. 7, Ashley Hebert, Splits From Her Season’s Winner

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

We can only hope that they were together for the right reasons. Former Bachelorette stars Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have announced their separation after eight years of marriage, stating on social media that the split, although “amicable,” has been a long time coming. The pair, which met on Hebert’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012, was one of the few couples within the franchise to have stayed together and gotten married upon the completion of their season. (The other married Bachelorettes are the OG Trista Rehn, No. 9 Desiree Hartsock, and No. 13 Rachel Lindsay.) Hebert and Rosenbaum also share two young children, Essex and Fordham. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” Hebert wrote. “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives.” Hebert and Rosenbaum’s separation comes months after fellow Bachelor Nation couple Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone became the franchise’s very first divorce, which came not even a year into their marriage. Condolences to everyone. Paradise is always available.