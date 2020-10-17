Photo: ABC

Look who’s the sinner now. Luke Parker, who competed on and plagued Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season with his outdated ideology about a woman’s place in the world, has been ordered to pay $100,000 to the show’s producers for breaching his contract. According to court documents obtained by People, Parker made several media appearances that were unauthorized while he was still under contract with The Bachelorette. NZK Productions Inc., the company that produces the show, stated in its court filing that Parker signed a contract that stipulated he was barred from “any unauthorized use or disclosure of any information or events he witnessed or learned as a contestant … or make any negative or disparaging remarks about the series” until his contract expired on July 30, 2020. However, according to the filing, Parker made “at least four” press appearances in September and October 2019 without NZK’s approval. (One interview was for a faith-based YouTube channel, and, to be honest, was super boring.) People adds that NZK’s arbitration award was approved on September 30, although an exact date that Parker has to pony up the money by isn’t specified. Don’t worry, Jesus still loves him.