Barry Jenkins Is Dropping Underground Railroad Hints

Barry Jenkins acolytes will know that the Moonlight team’s adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel Underground Railroad has been highly anticipated since before La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, which makes Jenkins’s slow trickle of teasers all the more thrilling. In the latest clip posted to Jenkins’s Vimeo Pro account, titled “Randall. Cora Randall,” we get into Whitehead’s tale of Cora, a runaway slave who uses the Underground Railroad, depicted as a literal underground train system with tracks, conductors, engineers, and tunnels, to search for freedom after escaping her Georgia plantation. The short teaser gives us our first glimpse at actress Thuso Mbedu as Cora. Jenkins, who directed every episode of the limited series, started tweeting clips from the upcoming Prime Video series on October 19, beginning with “Preamble,” a slow gaze across a crowd of Black people in a train station, staring right back. “Who built all this?” a voice says over composer Nicholas Britell’s soul-gripping score. “Well, who builds anything in this country?” another voice replies. Chills. Watch the teasers now and keep an eye out for more from Vimeo-er Barry Jenkins.

